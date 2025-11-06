Global Shop Solutions Launches AI Automation Tools

Global Shop Solutions, a provider of ERP software for manufacturers, announces two new AI-powered features designed to make every day manufacturing processes faster, more accurate and easier to manage.

“AI Accounts Payable (AP) Automation and AI Sales Order Entry continue the company’s mission to simplify manufacturing by reducing manual tasks and empowering customers to focus on high-value work,” the company explained.

“AI AP Automation simplifies invoice management by automatically scanning invoices, extracting key data and sending it directly into the ERP system. This feature matches invoices with purchase order (PO) receipts, cutting the time and effort traditionally required for manual data entry. Manufacturers benefit from greater accuracy, reduced administrative overhead and faster invoice processing.”