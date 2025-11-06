SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Global Shop Solutions Launches AI Automation Tools

Global Shop Solutions, a provider of ERP software for manufacturers, announces two new AI-powered features designed to make every day manufacturing processes faster, more accurate and easier to manage. “AI…

Woodshop News Editors

Global Shop Solutions, a provider of ERP software for manufacturers, announces two new AI-powered features designed to make every day manufacturing processes faster, more accurate and easier to manage.

“AI Accounts Payable (AP) Automation and AI Sales Order Entry continue the company’s mission to simplify manufacturing by reducing manual tasks and empowering customers to focus on high-value work,” the company explained.

“AI AP Automation simplifies invoice management by automatically scanning invoices, extracting key data and sending it directly into the ERP system. This feature matches invoices with purchase order (PO) receipts, cutting the time and effort traditionally required for manual data entry. Manufacturers benefit from greater accuracy, reduced administrative overhead and faster invoice processing.”

Learn more at globalshopsolutions.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
New Hardware Installation Tools from Kreg
NewsNew Hardware Installation Tools from KregWoodshop News Editors
MicroJig Offers 25th Anniversary GRR-RIPPER
NewsMicroJig Offers 25th Anniversary GRR-RIPPERWoodshop News Editors
EverPly+ to Debut at NBMDA Convention
NewsEverPly+ to Debut at NBMDA ConventionWoodshop News Editors
Osborne Expands Molding Selection
NewsOsborne Expands Molding SelectionWoodshop News Editors
New 8” Joiner from Oliver Machinery
NewsNew 8” Joiner from Oliver MachineryWoodshop News Editors
Carol Sauvion is Retiring from Craft in America
NewsCarol Sauvion is Retiring from Craft in AmericaWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;