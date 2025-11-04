Osborne Expands Molding Selection
Osborne Wood Products is adding more options to its line of molding and trim.
“Our new molding options include popular designs such as scallop, button, Art Deco, bamboo and more,” the company explained.
“Each trim piece is made from high-quality beech wood. Like all wooden components from Osborne, the molding is sanded and ready for you to apply your preferred finish upon receipt. Not only are these designs versatile due to the carved patterns, but beech accepts both paint and stain well, creating endless design possibilities.”
Learn more at osbornewood.com.
