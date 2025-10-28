SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New Craftsman Collection from Rev-A-Shelf

Woodshop News Editors

Rev-A-Shelf introduces the Craftsman Collection, a new line of cabinet accessories featuring solid wood construction, sculpted black wire accents, and furniture-grade soft edges.

“Crafted for those who appreciate the details, the Craftsman Collection transforms everyday organization into a curated experience,” the company explained.

“From waste containers to knife blocks, blind corner optimizers, and drawer inserts — each piece combines timeless elegance with modern performance.”

