New Craftsman Collection from Rev-A-Shelf
Rev-A-Shelf introduces the Craftsman Collection, a new line of cabinet accessories featuring solid wood construction, sculpted black wire accents, and furniture-grade soft edges.
“Crafted for those who appreciate the details, the Craftsman Collection transforms everyday organization into a curated experience,” the company explained.
“From waste containers to knife blocks, blind corner optimizers, and drawer inserts — each piece combines timeless elegance with modern performance.”
