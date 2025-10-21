Dates Set for Idaho Artistry in Wood Show

The 2026 Idaho Artistry in Wood Show is scheduled for March 21-22 at Jack’s Urban Meeting Place (JUMP) in Boise, Idaho.

Competitors from all skill levels, novice to expert, may submit their wood carving, turning, scroll work, fine woodworking, CNC creations and pyrography entries for public display and judging.

The show will feature demonstrations, vendors, raffles, an auction and banquet as well as the opportunity for artists to sell their work.