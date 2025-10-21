SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Dates Set for Idaho Artistry in Wood Show

The 2026 Idaho Artistry in Wood Show is scheduled for March 21-22 at Jack’s Urban Meeting Place (JUMP) in Boise, Idaho. Competitors from all skill levels, novice to expert, may…

Woodshop News Editors

The 2026 Idaho Artistry in Wood Show is scheduled for March 21-22 at Jack’s Urban Meeting Place (JUMP) in Boise, Idaho.

Competitors from all skill levels, novice to expert, may submit their wood carving, turning, scroll work, fine woodworking, CNC creations and pyrography entries for public display and judging. 

The show will feature demonstrations, vendors, raffles, an auction and banquet as well as the opportunity for artists to sell their work.

Learn more at idahoartistryinwood.org

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;