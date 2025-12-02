Guffey Systems adds Flex Spray Connect

Guffey Systems, provider of vertical finishing solutions, announces the launch of Flex Spray Connect, the latest addition to its Flex Spray product line.

Designed to maximize spray booth flexibility and mobility, Flex Spray Connect offers finishers a portable, scalable solution for expanding spray and storage capacity without permanent installation, the company said.

“Equipped with Guffey Systems’ patented mobile rails and new mobile rail connectors, the system connects seamlessly to create a modular spray area that can be repositioned throughout your spray booth. With standard mobile rails and a 6-foot connector, finishers gain up to 20 feet of additional spray area.”