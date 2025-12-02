SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New Handy Bench from Rockler

Rockler has introduced the Handy Bench that converts sawhorses, countertops, tables or the company’s Rock-Steady Work Stand Kit into a go-anywhere workbench. “The 16” x 32” benchtop is made of…

Woodshop News Editors

Rockler has introduced the Handy Bench that converts sawhorses, countertops, tables or the company’s Rock-Steady Work Stand Kit into a go-anywhere workbench.

“The 16'' x 32'' benchtop is made of 1-1/2''-thick solid beech, for a lifetime of durability,” the company explained.

“Moxon-style, twin-screw vise clamps workpieces up to 3'' thick and about 10'' wide between the vise screws, while a 4'' x 4'' gridded bench dog hole pattern makes it easy to secure a wide range of workpiece widths and shapes for sanding, scraping, routing, planing, project assembly and more.”

The Handy Bench sells for $259.99. Learn more at rockler.com.

