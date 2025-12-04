Iron Bull offers Custom Hoppers
Iron Bull Mfg., a manufacturer of standard scrap and waste hoppers, also makes custom hoppers with the size and design for specific applications. “These purpose-built hoppers are available in self-dumping,…
Iron Bull Mfg., a manufacturer of standard scrap and waste hoppers, also makes custom hoppers with the size and design for specific applications.
“These purpose-built hoppers are available in self-dumping, bottom drop, or 180-degree dumping designs, depending upon the site-specific requirements,” the company explained.
"They are manufactured to specifications after extensive customer consultations on size, purpose, features, and other details. Hoppers with capacity to 12 yards have been manufactured; often the limiting factor is the equipment rating of the machinery used to move the hopper once on site. Since they solve a specific scrap or material handling problem that standard hoppers cannot address, Iron Bull custom hoppers can pay for themselves quickly in labor savings and enhanced efficiency. They are ideal for manufacturing facilities of all kinds, farms, production shops, and wherever standard hoppers fall short.”
Learn more at ibullmfg.com.