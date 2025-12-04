SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Iron Bull offers Custom Hoppers

Iron Bull Mfg., a manufacturer of standard scrap and waste hoppers, also makes custom hoppers with the size and design for specific applications. “These purpose-built hoppers are available in self-dumping,…

Woodshop News Editors

Iron Bull Mfg., a manufacturer of standard scrap and waste hoppers, also makes custom hoppers with the size and design for specific applications.

“These purpose-built hoppers are available in self-dumping, bottom drop, or 180-degree dumping designs, depending upon the site-specific requirements,” the company explained.

"They are manufactured to specifications after extensive customer consultations on size, purpose, features, and other details. Hoppers with capacity to 12 yards have been manufactured; often the limiting factor is the equipment rating of the machinery used to move the hopper once on site. Since they solve a specific scrap or material handling problem that standard hoppers cannot address, Iron Bull custom hoppers can pay for themselves quickly in labor savings and enhanced efficiency. They are ideal for manufacturing facilities of all kinds, farms, production shops, and wherever standard hoppers fall short.”

Learn more at ibullmfg.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Enter to Win a Full Hammer Shop from Felder
NewsEnter to Win a Full Hammer Shop from FelderWoodshop News Editors
New Adjusta-Joint Box Joint Sled from Woodpeckers
NewsNew Adjusta-Joint Box Joint Sled from WoodpeckersWoodshop News Editors
Upcoming CMA Webinar will focus on Interpreting Financial Data
NewsUpcoming CMA Webinar will focus on Interpreting Financial DataWoodshop News Editors
New Handy Bench from Rockler
NewsNew Handy Bench from RocklerWoodshop News Editors
Guffey Systems adds Flex Spray Connect
NewsGuffey Systems adds Flex Spray ConnectWoodshop News Editors
NewsRichelieu’s Richard Lord inducted into Pembroke’s Hall of FameWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;