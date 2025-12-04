SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New Adjusta-Joint Box Joint Sled from Woodpeckers

Woodpeckers introduces the Adjusta-Joint Box Joint Sled, a template system that can be used to create any combination of pins and sockets. “A series of 62 steel spacers, each 1/8”…

Woodpeckers introduces the Adjusta-Joint Box Joint Sled, a template system that can be used to create any combination of pins and sockets.

"A series of 62 steel spacers, each 1/8" thick, can be arranged in any configuration representing the pins and sockets of your box joint,” the company explained.

"Unlike the traditional box joint, where the pins and sockets are exactly the same along the length of the joint, Adjusta-Joint lets you put thin pins next to fat sockets, make the pins wider from one end to the other, make them grow to the center and then repeat the pattern to the other end.”

For pricing and more product information, visit woodpeck.com.

