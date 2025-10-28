SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Metabo HPT Campaigns for Shop Class

Metabo HPT, a brand of the KOKI Group, is starting a “Bring Back Shop Class” campaign to champion hands-on learning and career pathways in the skilled trades. In partnership with…

Woodshop News Editors

Metabo HPT, a brand of the KOKI Group, is starting a “Bring Back Shop Class” campaign to champion hands-on learning and career pathways in the skilled trades.

In partnership with the Shop Class Foundation, the initiative calls for restoring shop class as a core pillar of public education while providing training, mentorship, and tools to help prepare students for successful high-demand, skilled roles.

 “Metabo HPT supports and celebrates our great tradespeople and their craftsmanship,” said Bill Wyman, Chief Marketing Officer for KOKI Group.

“For too long, college has been framed as the primary route to a successful career. ‘Bring Back Shop Class’ highlights the need for students to have a real-world path to build their future in the trades. Through our partnership with the Shop Class Foundation, we’re helping make that opportunity a reality for the next generation of builders.”

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
New Craftsman Collection from Rev-A-Shelf
NewsNew Craftsman Collection from Rev-A-ShelfWoodshop News Editors
AWFS Fair Changes 2027 Schedule
NewsAWFS Fair Changes 2027 ScheduleWoodshop News Editors
Tommy Mac Opens Boston Showroom
NewsTommy Mac Opens Boston ShowroomWoodshop News Editors
New Woodworking Rule Caliper Attachment from Woodpeckers
NewsNew Woodworking Rule Caliper Attachment from WoodpeckersWoodshop News Editors
RazorGage Adds to RGxT
NewsRazorGage Adds to RGxTWoodshop News Editors
Dates Set for Idaho Artistry in Wood Show
NewsDates Set for Idaho Artistry in Wood ShowWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;