Metabo HPT Campaigns for Shop Class
Metabo HPT, a brand of the KOKI Group, is starting a “Bring Back Shop Class” campaign to champion hands-on learning and career pathways in the skilled trades. In partnership with…
Metabo HPT, a brand of the KOKI Group, is starting a “Bring Back Shop Class” campaign to champion hands-on learning and career pathways in the skilled trades.
In partnership with the Shop Class Foundation, the initiative calls for restoring shop class as a core pillar of public education while providing training, mentorship, and tools to help prepare students for successful high-demand, skilled roles.
“Metabo HPT supports and celebrates our great tradespeople and their craftsmanship,” said Bill Wyman, Chief Marketing Officer for KOKI Group.
“For too long, college has been framed as the primary route to a successful career. ‘Bring Back Shop Class’ highlights the need for students to have a real-world path to build their future in the trades. Through our partnership with the Shop Class Foundation, we’re helping make that opportunity a reality for the next generation of builders.”