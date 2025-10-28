Metabo HPT Campaigns for Shop Class

Metabo HPT, a brand of the KOKI Group, is starting a “Bring Back Shop Class” campaign to champion hands-on learning and career pathways in the skilled trades.

In partnership with the Shop Class Foundation, the initiative calls for restoring shop class as a core pillar of public education while providing training, mentorship, and tools to help prepare students for successful high-demand, skilled roles.

“Metabo HPT supports and celebrates our great tradespeople and their craftsmanship,” said Bill Wyman, Chief Marketing Officer for KOKI Group.