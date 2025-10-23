SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

RazorGage Adds to RGxT

RazorGage has recently upgraded its entry-level automated saw stop, the RGxT, with a 10” tablet and optional AutoList optimizing software. “The larger screen became necessary because we recently added the…

Woodshop News Editors

RazorGage has recently upgraded its entry-level automated saw stop, the RGxT, with a 10” tablet and optional AutoList optimizing software.

“The larger screen became necessary because we recently added the option for our customers to purchase the Stop Mode version of our popular AutoList optimizing software,” Steve Hoshor, operations manager for RazorGage,” said in a statement.

“With the larger touchscreen, selecting different settings, downloading cutlist files and navigating the options available on the RGxT are much easier to execute.”

Learn more at razorgage.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Tommy Mac Opens Boston Showroom
NewsTommy Mac Opens Boston ShowroomWoodshop News Editors
New Woodworking Rule Caliper Attachment from Woodpeckers
NewsNew Woodworking Rule Caliper Attachment from WoodpeckersWoodshop News Editors
Dates Set for Idaho Artistry in Wood Show
NewsDates Set for Idaho Artistry in Wood ShowWoodshop News Editors
Wharton Esherick Museum Issues Call for Entries
NewsWharton Esherick Museum Issues Call for EntriesWoodshop News Editors
New 2X2 CNC from Axiom Precision
NewsNew 2X2 CNC from Axiom PrecisionWoodshop News Editors
New Work Light from ScanGrip
NewsNew Work Light from ScanGripWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;