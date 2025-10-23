RazorGage Adds to RGxT

RazorGage has recently upgraded its entry-level automated saw stop, the RGxT, with a 10” tablet and optional AutoList optimizing software.

“The larger screen became necessary because we recently added the option for our customers to purchase the Stop Mode version of our popular AutoList optimizing software,” Steve Hoshor, operations manager for RazorGage,” said in a statement.

“With the larger touchscreen, selecting different settings, downloading cutlist files and navigating the options available on the RGxT are much easier to execute.”