New 2X2 CNC from Axiom Precision
Axiom Precision introduces the new 2X2 CNC with a 1-hp air-cooled spindle and factory-installed Vectric VCarve Desktop software.
“The new machine is engineered for makers who demand power, precision, and convenience,” the company explained.
"Unlike competitor machines that require users to purchase and install a separate router or spindle, the Axiom model includes everything makers need, all in one box. This approach streamlines the setup process and ensures optimal performance from day one.”
Learn more at axiomprecision.com.