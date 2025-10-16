SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New Work Light from ScanGrip

ScanGrip introduces the 10,000 lumen Nova 10 Connect floodlight for woodworking professionals to the North American market. “Founded in 1906, ScanGrip lights are known for their energy-efficient LED technology, user-centric…

Woodshop News Editors

ScanGrip introduces the 10,000 lumen Nova 10 Connect floodlight for woodworking professionals to the North American market.

“Founded in 1906, ScanGrip lights are known for their energy-efficient LED technology, user-centric design, quality materials and durable construction,” the company explained. "In addition, nine of ScanGrip’s work lights, floor lights and tower lights, including the Nova 10 Connect, feature its innovative Connect battery technology.”

The Nova 10 Connect is compatible with the Metabo/CAS 18-volt battery system and all other 18/20-vol batteries from leading power tool brands by using the ScanGrip Connector.

For pricing and more product information, visit us.scangrip.com.

