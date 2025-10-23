SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New Woodworking Rule Caliper Attachment from Woodpeckers

Woodpeckers introduces the new Cal∙ZILLA accessory for its Woodworking Rules. “The size, shape and engraving accuracy of the Woodworking Rules have made them a customer favorite for decades,” the company…

Woodshop News Editors

Woodpeckers introduces the new Cal∙ZILLA accessory for its Woodworking Rules.

“The size, shape and engraving accuracy of the Woodworking Rules have made them a customer favorite for decades,” the company explained.

“Cal∙ZILLA expands their versatility by adding a set of caliper jaws with just two simple machine screws. Mounted on a 49-1/2" Woodworking Rule, Cal∙ZILLA eliminates the guesswork about start and stop points on measurements up to 46", inside or outside.”

Learn more at woodpeck.com.

