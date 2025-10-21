Wharton Esherick Museum Issues Call for Entries

The Wharton Esherick Museum seeks entries for its 32nd annual juried woodworking exhibition, which will explore the theme of Breaking Ground.

The competition is open to both emerging and established makers across all artistic disciplines, so long as wood is part of the finished piece. Entered works should be available for the duration of the exhibition, according to the museum.

Jurors will evaluate the submissions based on inventive approaches to the prompt, craftsmanship and technical proficiency, aesthetics, and other considerations as determined by the jury.