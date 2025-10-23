Tommy Mac Opens Boston Showroom

Thomas MacDonald, former host and co-executive producer of Rough Cut: Woodworking with Tommy Mac on PBS, opened a public showroom at 155 Federal Street in Boston’s Financial District on Oct. 16.

“After 25 years of building furniture in Boston, it’s been a dream of mine to have a space where people can come and experience my work up close,” said MacDonald, founder of Tommy Mac Custom Furniture.

“Bringing that dream to life in the heart of downtown Boston, with the support of the city, the Downtown Boston Alliance, and my wife Rachel, has been incredibly meaningful. This showroom represents not only years of dedication and craftsmanship, but also the community that helped make it all possible.”