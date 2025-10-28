AWFS Fair Changes 2027 Schedule

The Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers (AWFS) has changed the day pattern for the 2027 AWFS Fair, which will now run from Tuesday through Thursday on July 13-15.

"This decision came as a result of changes we’ve seen in buyer behavior over the course of several shows,” according to Angelo Gangone, Executive Vice President of the AWFS. “Attendees have more tools at their disposal to research products and plan their events than ever before. Buyers are conducting their business with greater efficiency and returning home to their shops and families with little downtime in between.