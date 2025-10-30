New 20” Smart Drill Press from JET Tools

JET Tools, a manufacturer of woodworking, metalworking and material-handling equipment, announces the release of its 20" Smart Drill Press, model JDP-20S.

“Engineered for all woodworkers, the JDP-20S delivers cutting-edge touchscreen control, powerful precision and maximum performance,” the company explained. “Designed to eliminate speed-setting mistakes and reduce setup time, the Smart Drill Press offers users full machine control at their fingertips, allowing them to select material, tool type and optimal settings with ease.