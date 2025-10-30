New 20” Smart Drill Press from JET Tools
JET Tools, a manufacturer of woodworking, metalworking and material-handling equipment, announces the release of its 20" Smart Drill Press, model JDP-20S.
“Engineered for all woodworkers, the JDP-20S delivers cutting-edge touchscreen control, powerful precision and maximum performance,” the company explained. “Designed to eliminate speed-setting mistakes and reduce setup time, the Smart Drill Press offers users full machine control at their fingertips, allowing them to select material, tool type and optimal settings with ease.
“With 22 built-in tool types, 15 customizable user presets, seven material types to select from and real-time motor load monitoring, the Smart Drill Press helps users drill with more confidence and consistency.”
