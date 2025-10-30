SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

New 20” Smart Drill Press from JET Tools

JET Tools, a manufacturer of woodworking, metalworking and material-handling equipment, announces the release of its 20″ Smart Drill Press, model JDP-20S. “Engineered for all woodworkers, the JDP-20S delivers cutting-edge touchscreen…

Woodshop News Editors

JET Tools, a manufacturer of woodworking, metalworking and material-handling equipment, announces the release of its 20" Smart Drill Press, model JDP-20S.

“Engineered for all woodworkers, the JDP-20S delivers cutting-edge touchscreen control, powerful precision and maximum performance,” the company explained. “Designed to eliminate speed-setting mistakes and reduce setup time, the Smart Drill Press offers users full machine control at their fingertips, allowing them to select material, tool type and optimal settings with ease.

“With 22 built-in tool types, 15 customizable user presets, seven material types to select from and real-time motor load monitoring, the Smart Drill Press helps users drill with more confidence and consistency.”

Learn more at jettools.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Carol Sauvion is Retiring from Craft in America
NewsCarol Sauvion is Retiring from Craft in AmericaWoodshop News Editors
Wagner Meters adds Thermal Imaging Cameras
NewsWagner Meters adds Thermal Imaging CamerasWoodshop News Editors
New Craftsman Collection from Rev-A-Shelf
NewsNew Craftsman Collection from Rev-A-ShelfWoodshop News Editors
Metabo HPT Campaigns for Shop Class
NewsMetabo HPT Campaigns for Shop ClassWoodshop News Editors
AWFS Fair Changes 2027 Schedule
NewsAWFS Fair Changes 2027 ScheduleWoodshop News Editors
Tommy Mac Opens Boston Showroom
NewsTommy Mac Opens Boston ShowroomWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;