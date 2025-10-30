SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Wagner Meters adds Thermal Imaging Cameras

Wagner Meters is launching its new series of handheld thermal imaging cameras, designed for inspection and maintenance across various industries. “The Wagner Meters TC8650 and TC8650 Mini allow professionals to…

Woodshop News Editors

Wagner Meters is launching its new series of handheld thermal imaging cameras, designed for inspection and maintenance across various industries.

“The Wagner Meters TC8650 and TC8650 Mini allow professionals to quickly and accurately visualize temperature variations, enabling them to identify potential issues before they escalate. From detecting home heating to water leak detection, these cameras provide an added layer of insight for informed decision-making, pairing well with the existing line of Orion Pinless moisture meters,” the company explained.

“We are excited to bring these thermal imaging cameras to the market,” added Jason Spangler, Sales Manager for Wagner Meters. “Our goal is to provide professionals with the tools they need to improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and ensure safety. The TC8650 and TC8650 Mini are a testament to that commitment."

Learn more at wagnermeters.com.

