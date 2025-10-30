Carol Sauvion is Retiring from Craft in America

Craft in America announces that Carol Sauvion, the institution’s Executive Director, will retire from the organization at the end of December 2025.

Sauvion’s retirement comes after 21 years of leadership and follows the launch of Craft in America’s initiative for the national semiquincentennial, Handwork: Celebrating American Craft 2026, which will take place Nov. 13-14 in Philadelphia.

“At the end of December 2025, I will leave the Executive Director position to the new Co-Executive Directors, Robyn Hollingshead and Ann Ruhr Pifer, both members of the Craft in America Board and both experienced, dedicated craft professionals,” Sauvion said in a statement.

“With Ann and Robyn, my work and my passion will be woven into their vision for the future of the crafts. We have been working on this transition, set to happen on New Year’s Day 2026, for several months.”