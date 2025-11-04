SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
EverPly+ to Debut at NBMDA Convention

Funder by Genesis Products, in collaboration with Garnica, announces the launch of EverPly+, “an advanced TFL-on-plywood solution redefining performance, aesthetics, and sustainability in the decorative panel market,” the company said….

Funder by Genesis Products, in collaboration with Garnica, announces the launch of EverPly+, “an advanced TFL-on-plywood solution redefining performance, aesthetics, and sustainability in the decorative panel market,” the company said.

EverPly+ will debut at the North American Building Material Distribution Association’s (NBMDA) annual convention, Nov. 4–6, in Chicago.

“Engineered through an exclusive partnership between two industry leaders, EverPly+ combines Funder’s expertise in thermally fused laminate (TFL) with Garnica’s renowned sustainable practices and premium plywood core technology. The result is a high-performance decorative panel that delivers exceptional precision, durability, and visual appeal while keeping sustainability at the forefront,” the company explained.

“We see EverPly+ as the next evolution in TFL-on-plywood, engineered for excellence from the inside out with our valued partners at Garnica,” added Jon Wenger, President and CEO of Genesis Products.

Learn more at funderamerica.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
