New 8” Joiner from Oliver Machinery

Oliver Machinery introduces a redesigned 8″ parallelogram jointer, model 4235.230, with a relocated power switch and increased horsepower. “The Oliver 4235.230 8″ jointer is an excellent choice for those looking for…

Oliver Machinery introduces a redesigned 8" parallelogram jointer, model 4235.230, with a relocated power switch and increased horsepower.
 
“The Oliver 4235.230 8" jointer is an excellent choice for those looking for additional cutting capacity,” the company explained.

"Equipped with Oliver's true HCX helical cutterhead using four-sided carbide inserts, it provides excellent cut quality and precision. This jointer has plenty of power.”

Other features include a cast iron frame, fully enclosed cabinet with a 4" dust port, built-in mobile base with lockable wheels, and lever-controlled infeed and outfeed table adjustment.   

Learn more at olivermachinery.net.

