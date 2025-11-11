SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

New Universal Overhead Swingout from Hardware Resources

Hardware Resources introduces the Universal Overhead Swingout, that optimizes hard-to-reach storage space over refrigerators and ovens. With a 30 lb. weight capacity, the Universal Overhead Swingout is ideal for storing…

Woodshop News Editors

Hardware Resources introduces the Universal Overhead Swingout, that optimizes hard-to-reach storage space over refrigerators and ovens.

With a 30 lb. weight capacity, the Universal Overhead Swingout is ideal for storing small appliances like air fryers, blenders, and mixers that often clutter kitchen countertops. The no-measure, easy installation design allows installers to simply place and screw the unit into position, saving valuable time during setup, the company said.

“Designers and cabinet makers are constantly looking for ways to make every inch of space functional,” added Amy Whalen, product manager of cabinet organizers and storage solutions for Hardware Resources. “The Universal Overhead Swingout provides a smarter, easier way to utilize deep cabinets while maintaining a polished, high-end look.”

Learn more at hardwareresources.com/organizers.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
New 16-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum from RIDGID
NewsNew 16-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum from RIDGIDWoodshop News Editors
Iron Bull adds Stretch and Low-Profile Hoppers
NewsIron Bull adds Stretch and Low-Profile HoppersWoodshop News Editors
New Hardware Installation Tools from Kreg
NewsNew Hardware Installation Tools from KregWoodshop News Editors
Global Shop Solutions Launches AI Automation Tools
NewsGlobal Shop Solutions Launches AI Automation ToolsWoodshop News Editors
MicroJig Offers 25th Anniversary GRR-RIPPER
NewsMicroJig Offers 25th Anniversary GRR-RIPPERWoodshop News Editors
EverPly+ to Debut at NBMDA Convention
NewsEverPly+ to Debut at NBMDA ConventionWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;