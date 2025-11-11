New Universal Overhead Swingout from Hardware Resources

Hardware Resources introduces the Universal Overhead Swingout, that optimizes hard-to-reach storage space over refrigerators and ovens.

With a 30 lb. weight capacity, the Universal Overhead Swingout is ideal for storing small appliances like air fryers, blenders, and mixers that often clutter kitchen countertops. The no-measure, easy installation design allows installers to simply place and screw the unit into position, saving valuable time during setup, the company said.

“Designers and cabinet makers are constantly looking for ways to make every inch of space functional,” added Amy Whalen, product manager of cabinet organizers and storage solutions for Hardware Resources. “The Universal Overhead Swingout provides a smarter, easier way to utilize deep cabinets while maintaining a polished, high-end look.”