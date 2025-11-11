Iron Bull adds Stretch and Low-Profile Hoppers

Iron Bull Mfg., a manufacturer of scrap and waste hoppers, introduces Stretch and Low-Profile Hoppers for longer waste materials.

“Designed specifically for the application, they maximize efficiency in a crowded workspace. They are ideal for table saw and miter saw cutting operations because they accept long materials without bridging,” the company explained.

"The pinless, self-dumping design keeps hoppers on track for years of smooth, trouble-free dumping. Iron Bull Stretch and Low-Profile Hoppers efficiently and safely handle a wide variety of long scrap materials including wood, metal, paper, plastic, packaging waste, and more.

“Optional Push-n-Dump or Dump-from-Seat are available, allowing operators to quickly and easily dump from the safety of the forklift seat. Casters can also be added to easily move the hoppers around the shop floor.”