SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Iron Bull adds Stretch and Low-Profile Hoppers

Iron Bull Mfg., a manufacturer of scrap and waste hoppers, introduces Stretch and Low-Profile Hoppers for longer waste materials. “Designed specifically for the application, they maximize efficiency in a crowded…

Woodshop News Editors

Iron Bull Mfg., a manufacturer of scrap and waste hoppers, introduces Stretch and Low-Profile Hoppers for longer waste materials.

“Designed specifically for the application, they maximize efficiency in a crowded workspace. They are ideal for table saw and miter saw cutting operations because they accept long materials without bridging,” the company explained.

"The pinless, self-dumping design keeps hoppers on track for years of smooth, trouble-free dumping. Iron Bull Stretch and Low-Profile Hoppers efficiently and safely handle a wide variety of long scrap materials including wood, metal, paper, plastic, packaging waste, and more.

“Optional Push-n-Dump or Dump-from-Seat are available, allowing operators to quickly and easily dump from the safety of the forklift seat. Casters can also be added to easily move the hoppers around the shop floor.”

Learn more at ibullmfg.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
New 16-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum from RIDGID
NewsNew 16-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum from RIDGIDWoodshop News Editors
New Universal Overhead Swingout from Hardware Resources
NewsNew Universal Overhead Swingout from Hardware ResourcesWoodshop News Editors
New Hardware Installation Tools from Kreg
NewsNew Hardware Installation Tools from KregWoodshop News Editors
Global Shop Solutions Launches AI Automation Tools
NewsGlobal Shop Solutions Launches AI Automation ToolsWoodshop News Editors
MicroJig Offers 25th Anniversary GRR-RIPPER
NewsMicroJig Offers 25th Anniversary GRR-RIPPERWoodshop News Editors
EverPly+ to Debut at NBMDA Convention
NewsEverPly+ to Debut at NBMDA ConventionWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;