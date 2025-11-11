New 16-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum from RIDGID

RIDGID, part of Emerson’s professional tools portfolio, presents the new 16-gallon NXT Power wet/dry vacuum.

“The new vacuum produces 396 air watts of suction power and achieves 202 cubic feet per minute with 7.0 peak horsepower for reliable performance in demanding jobs," the company explained.

“It features a large, jobsite-durable, 16-gallon two-piece drum. The unit is also equipped with a new durable 7-foot locking Pro Hose with a large 2 1/2-inch diameter opening for increased pickup power and clear passage of large debris."