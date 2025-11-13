Stiles’s Seminar Highlights Innovation, Automation, and AI in Woodworking

Stiles Machinery hosted its semiannual Manufacturing Solutions Seminar on Nov. 5–6 at its High Point, North Carolina facility. The two-day event reached full capacity on both days, making it one of the most well-attended seminars in the event’s 30-plus-year history, according to the company.

“It’s always a privilege to host so many engaged manufacturers at this event,” Sylvain Dubuc, Southeast Regional Director at Stiles Machinery, said in a statement. “Coming together to share ideas, celebrate successes, and learn from one another reinforces the incredible opportunities within the woodworking industry and how Stiles can continue to support manufacturers in achieving their goals.”