New Bench & Pipe Vise from Palmgren

Palmgren presents the Straight-Line-Pull Combination Bench & Pipe Vise, designed to be the only vise needed across a lifetime of projects, the company said.

“Unlike traditional options that flex, slip or wear down over time, Palmgren’s patented Straight-Line-Pull system delivers uncompromising clamping power and precision on every project eliminating the frustration of slippage, wasted stock, broken tools or worse, injuries,” the company said in a statement.

“Palmgren disregarded outdated designs and rebuilt the vise from the inside out to create a stronger, safer tool that is guaranteed for life. Most vises rely on a U-channel design, which over time can bend, bow and even break screw or bolts. Palmgren’s Straight-Line-Pull design eliminates that weakness by pulling perfectly linear along the lead screw. “