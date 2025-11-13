SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

New Bench & Pipe Vise from Palmgren

Palmgren presents the Straight-Line-Pull Combination Bench & Pipe Vise, designed to be the only vise needed across a lifetime of projects, the company said. “Unlike traditional options that flex, slip…

Woodshop News Editors

Palmgren presents the Straight-Line-Pull Combination Bench & Pipe Vise, designed to be the only vise needed across a lifetime of projects, the company said.

“Unlike traditional options that flex, slip or wear down over time, Palmgren’s patented Straight-Line-Pull system delivers uncompromising clamping power and precision on every project eliminating the frustration of slippage, wasted stock, broken tools or worse, injuries,” the company said in a statement.

“Palmgren disregarded outdated designs and rebuilt the vise from the inside out to create a stronger, safer tool that is guaranteed for life. Most vises rely on a U-channel design, which over time can bend, bow and even break screw or bolts. Palmgren’s Straight-Line-Pull design eliminates that weakness by pulling perfectly linear along the lead screw. “

Learn more at palmgren.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Protect Against Power Disturbances with Wavecraft
NewsProtect Against Power Disturbances with WavecraftWoodshop News Editors
Stiles’s Seminar Highlights Innovation, Automation, and AI in Woodworking
NewsStiles’s Seminar Highlights Innovation, Automation, and AI in WoodworkingWoodshop News Editors
New 16-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum from RIDGID
NewsNew 16-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum from RIDGIDWoodshop News Editors
Iron Bull adds Stretch and Low-Profile Hoppers
NewsIron Bull adds Stretch and Low-Profile HoppersWoodshop News Editors
New Universal Overhead Swingout from Hardware Resources
NewsNew Universal Overhead Swingout from Hardware ResourcesWoodshop News Editors
New Hardware Installation Tools from Kreg
NewsNew Hardware Installation Tools from KregWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;