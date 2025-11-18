SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Metabo North America to Become Metabo HPT

KOKI Group has announced that the Metabo brand in North America will transition to Metabo HPT, marking the next step in the company’s global strategy to unite its power tool…

Woodshop News Editors

KOKI Group has announced that the Metabo brand in North America will transition to Metabo HPT, marking the next step in the company’s global strategy to unite its power tool brands under a single, stronger identity.

"Customers will start to see Metabo HPT-branded products, packaging, and signage appearing on store shelves now, with the full transition to be completed by mid-2026,” the company explained. “The phased approach ensures a smooth shift for retail partners, distributors, and professional users, while maintaining uninterrupted access to tools, batteries, and parts.”

“By combining the strengths of Metabo and Metabo HPT under one brand in North America we’re simplifying how we show up in the market while continuing to deliver the engineering excellence and performance professionals rely on,” said Joe Leffler, the company’s Business Unit President for North America. “Nothing changes in the quality, service, or innovation our customers expect. This is about aligning our North American brands to make it easier for customers to identify and trust the tools that work as hard as they do.”

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
New Grant Opportunity for Woodworking Education Programs
NewsNew Grant Opportunity for Woodworking Education ProgramsWoodshop News Editors
New Side-Mount Garage Door Opener from Skylink
NewsNew Side-Mount Garage Door Opener from SkylinkWoodshop News Editors
Protect Against Power Disturbances with Wavecraft
NewsProtect Against Power Disturbances with WavecraftWoodshop News Editors
New Bench & Pipe Vise from Palmgren
NewsNew Bench & Pipe Vise from PalmgrenWoodshop News Editors
Stiles’s Seminar Highlights Innovation, Automation, and AI in Woodworking
NewsStiles’s Seminar Highlights Innovation, Automation, and AI in WoodworkingWoodshop News Editors
New 16-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum from RIDGID
NewsNew 16-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum from RIDGIDWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;