Metabo North America to Become Metabo HPT

KOKI Group has announced that the Metabo brand in North America will transition to Metabo HPT, marking the next step in the company’s global strategy to unite its power tool brands under a single, stronger identity.

"Customers will start to see Metabo HPT-branded products, packaging, and signage appearing on store shelves now, with the full transition to be completed by mid-2026,” the company explained. “The phased approach ensures a smooth shift for retail partners, distributors, and professional users, while maintaining uninterrupted access to tools, batteries, and parts.”

“By combining the strengths of Metabo and Metabo HPT under one brand in North America we’re simplifying how we show up in the market while continuing to deliver the engineering excellence and performance professionals rely on,” said Joe Leffler, the company’s Business Unit President for North America. “Nothing changes in the quality, service, or innovation our customers expect. This is about aligning our North American brands to make it easier for customers to identify and trust the tools that work as hard as they do.”