New Grant Opportunity for Woodworking Education Programs

The Wood Industry Association (WIA) has launched the James Scarlett Memorial School Grant Program, established to continue the legacy of James Scarlett, a visionary leader and advocate for the woodworking industry.

The memorial fund is dedicated to supporting woodworking education and training, helping schools and programs cultivate the next generation of woodworking professionals, according to the WIA.

Qualifying educational institutions with a woodworking, cabinetry, furniture, industrial design or related program are invited to apply for a grant to purchase woodworking machinery, software, supplies and/or to support an industry-related school trip.

To qualify, applicants must be an accredited K–12 public or private school, recognized educational non-profit, or post-secondary technical school in North America; offer an existing or developing woodworking-focused program; have a program that is fully operational or launching within 18 months of award, an include documented support from school leadership.

Judges will review applications based on the program's impact on students and the community, financial need, and overall quality.