New Wooden Pilaster System from Hardware Resources

Hardware Resources introduces the new HR MAX Wooden Pilaster System, a simple yet flexible solution for adding customizable rollout drawers to any cabinet large or small. “Crafted from real wood…

Woodshop News Editors

Hardware Resources introduces the new HR MAX Wooden Pilaster System, a simple yet flexible solution for adding customizable rollout drawers to any cabinet large or small.

“Crafted from real wood to blend beautifully with natural cabinet interiors, the HR MAX Wooden Pilaster System allows homeowners and cabinetmakers to create adjustable storage in base, pantry, or vanity cabinets. The system’s intuitive design makes it easy to reconfigure drawer heights without tools—simply unclip the drawer, reposition the slides, and reconnect the drawer,” the company explained.

“Built for strength, versatility, and simplicity, each pilaster installs with just three screws and can be cut or stacked to fit cabinets of any height. The patent-pending metal brackets are designed for universal fit—compatible with HR MAX undermount and ball-bearing slides, as well as most industry-standard slide systems—and feature color-coded components for effortless installation. Kits come preconfigured with all necessary hardware for one cabinet, making ordering straightforward and efficient.”

Learn more at hardwareresources.com.

