Biesse’s Federico Broccoli is new VP of Acimall

Federico Broccoli, Chief Commercial Officer at Biesse (Pesaro), is the new vice president of Acimall, the Italian woodworking machinery and tools manufacturers' association.

Woodshop News Editors
Enrico Aureli (left) and Federico Broccoli.

Federico Broccoli, Chief Commercial Officer at Biesse (Pesaro), is the new vice president of Acimall, the Italian woodworking machinery and tools manufacturers’ association. He replaces Raphaël Prati, who resigned and was recognized by Acimall’s board for his valuable contribution.

“I am happy to see Federico Broccoli join the direction of the association and the managing board of Cepra srl, the service company that manages all our operations,” said Enrico Aureli, Acimall’s president, said in a statement.

“His longstanding experience as a manager and his deep knowledge of global markets will be essential for the consolidation and growth of the association, which will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2026. I can only say thank you to him and the Biesse ownership for their availability and nearness to Acimall, and I am fully confident that we will make a great job.”

“My heartfelt thanks to President Aureli and the entire board for their trust,” said Federico Broccoli said. “I have known Acimall since 1985 — as I joined this industry forty years ago — and I have always appreciated their commitment and dedication, especially for the globalization of our companies. So, I am proud of joining an institution that has effectively represented our industry and, in a complex market and geopolitical scenario, must continue to be a strong reference for all businesses, independently of their size, as only by working together can we achieve and exceed the most challenging goals.”

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
