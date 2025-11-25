SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
ABB offers New V*S Master RS Motors

ABB has introduced Baldor-Reliance V*S Master RS motors to give operators a cost-competitive, variable-speed solution for vector-duty applications. “The V*S Master RS delivers an efficient motor platform that is ideal…

Woodshop News Editors

ABB has introduced Baldor-Reliance V*S Master RS motors to give operators a cost-competitive, variable-speed solution for vector-duty applications.

“The V*S Master RS delivers an efficient motor platform that is ideal for applications that require constant torque or a wide speed range, including extruders, conveyors, cranes and hoist, winders, web processing, process control, test stands, and centrifugal pumps and fans,” the company stated.

"The V*S Master RS, available from 1/2 to 5 horsepower, uses a rugged rolled-steel frame and Class H insulation to deliver 1000:1 constant-torque and full vector-duty performance. Its compact, lightweight design fits conveyors, fans, pumps and other variable-speed, constant-torque applications, especially where cast-iron frames do not fit.”
Learn more at abb.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
