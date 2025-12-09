Dura Supreme Cabinetry Celebrates its 33rd Annual Kids Switch Day

Dura Supreme Cabinetry recently celebrated its 33rd annual Kids’ Switch Day. What started as a Cub Scout project in the early 1990s, in November of 1992, is now a highly anticipated company event every year. Each year, fifth graders who are children or grandchildren of a Dura Supreme employee are invited to participate in the event.

“The day is full of fun, educational games, a tour of the Dura Supreme factory, where participants learn what their parents and grandparents do each day,” the company explained. “They discuss what it means to be a good employee, learn about manufacturing and cabinet making, enjoy movie time, and more. Next, the students dive into a hands-on activity, where each child gets to build their own cabinet to take home as a keepsake to remember their day at Dura Supreme.”