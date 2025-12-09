Dura Supreme Cabinetry Celebrates its 33rd Annual Kids Switch Day
Dura Supreme Cabinetry recently celebrated its 33rd annual Kids’ Switch Day. What started as a Cub Scout project in the early 1990s, in November of 1992, is now a highly anticipated company event every year. Each year, fifth graders who are children or grandchildren of a Dura Supreme employee are invited to participate in the event.
“The day is full of fun, educational games, a tour of the Dura Supreme factory, where participants learn what their parents and grandparents do each day,” the company explained. “They discuss what it means to be a good employee, learn about manufacturing and cabinet making, enjoy movie time, and more. Next, the students dive into a hands-on activity, where each child gets to build their own cabinet to take home as a keepsake to remember their day at Dura Supreme.”
“The kids appeared to thoroughly enjoy the day while learning about Dura Supreme and getting to see where their parents and grandparents work. It was evident that many of the children had a sense of pride that their parent or grandparent worked here. This is a great event supporting community outreach, and it represents the overall culture at Dura Supreme,” said Karen Wistrom, VP of Marketing for Dura Supreme Cabinetry.