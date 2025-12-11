SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Major Milestone for Schmidt Company

The Charles G. G. Schmidt & Co. is celebrating its 100th year in the woodworking tool business. “For 100 years, the Schmidt Company has been manufacturing and distributing high quality…

Woodshop News Editors

The Charles G. G. Schmidt & Co. is celebrating its 100th year in the woodworking tool business.

“For 100 years, the Schmidt Company has been manufacturing and distributing high quality woodworking tools for all stages of woodworking,” the company said. “From their modest beginning in a fourth-floor location in downtown New York City to their home now in Montvale, N.J., they have become a trusted name for quality tools and solutions.

“Combined with years of experience in the sales and manufacturing departments and keeping current with the latest CNC equipment, they can help solve your production problems. Servicing one-man shops to large architectural woodworking companies, Schmidt has both stock and custom-made tooling of all types. Made to order knives for your particular machine, insert tools, molder and shaper heads, Esta Knives and accessories are just some of tools and services they provide.”

The company’s new catalog, No. 1400, will be available at cggschmidt.com.

