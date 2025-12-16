Center for Furniture Craftsmanship Opens Registration

Registration has opened for 2026 Workshops at the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship in Rockport, Maine.

“Running June through October, the workshop season brings a wide assortment of one-, two-, and three-week classes in furniture making, woodturning, finishing, carving, and more,” the school explained.

“New classes include Bend and Cooper with Aaron Fedarko and Chelsea Witt, Authentic Casework with Tim Coleman and Frank Strazza, Tambour Doors with Reuben Foat, and The Hand-Sculpted Chair with Japanese Hand Tools with Yuri Kobayashi and Takahiro Yashino.

“Some of the courses making a return are The Unplugged Woodshop with John Cameron and Clark Kellogg, Next Steps in Furniture Making with Erik Curtis and Mike Korsak, and Just Joinery with Rob Chamberlin. Our perennial favorite foundational class, Basic Woodworking, will be offered five times throughout the season.”