Rubio Monocoat USA Unveils Manifesto Video

Rubio Monocoat USA has released a new manifesto video titled “The Finish That Gives Time Back” that celebrates redefining wood finishing through simplicity, durability, and purpose. The video articulates the…

Woodshop News Editors

Rubio Monocoat USA has released a new manifesto video titled “The Finish That Gives Time Back” that celebrates redefining wood finishing through simplicity, durability, and purpose. The video articulates the brand’s belief that time is one of the most valuable and finite resources.

“Guided by a simple yet powerful question, ‘What if there was a better way?’, Rubio Monocoat reimagined the traditional wood finishing process, challenging the status quo of multi-layerfinishes,” the company explained in a statement.

“The initial ‘what if’ question is supported by walking through the reality of a one-layer finish, achieving a beautiful, durable finish without the layering, waiting, and wasted effort that has long defined the category. Rubio Monocoat’s signature innovation results in a finish designed to empower the people who build, craft, and create, delivering long-lasting performance while dramatically reducing time, labor, and material waste.

“But saving time only matters if the results endure. The manifesto video reinforces Rubio Monocoat’s commitment to finishes that stand the test of time, both indoors and out, preserving the integrity of the wood and the expertise behind it.

Watch the vide at https://bit.ly/4aflB2g.

