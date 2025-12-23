NorthPoint Earns KCMA Certification for Assembled Cabinets

NorthPoint Cabinetry, a manufacturer of cabinets from Hardware Resources, has announced its line of assembled cabinets has earned certification from the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association (KCMA).

“KCMA certification is more than just a symbol — it’s an independent confirmation that our assembled cabinetry meets the highest standards of craftsmanship and reliability,” said Jami Harmon, Senior Director of Product Management for NorthPoint Cabinetry at Hardware Resources. “This achievement reinforces our commitment to offering dependable, builder-friendly cabinetry that delivers exceptional value to our customers.”