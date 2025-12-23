SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

NorthPoint Earns KCMA Certification for Assembled Cabinets

NorthPoint Cabinetry, a manufacturer of cabinets from Hardware Resources, has announced its line of assembled cabinets has earned certification from the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association (KCMA). Certification requires cabinets to…

Woodshop News Editors

NorthPoint Cabinetry, a manufacturer of cabinets from Hardware Resources, has announced its line of assembled cabinets has earned certification from the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association (KCMA).

Certification requires cabinets to meet ANSI/KCMA A161.1 performance and construction standards recognized across the industry.

“KCMA certification is more than just a symbol — it’s an independent confirmation that our assembled cabinetry meets the highest standards of craftsmanship and reliability,” said Jami Harmon, Senior Director of Product Management for NorthPoint Cabinetry at Hardware Resources. “This achievement reinforces our commitment to offering dependable, builder-friendly cabinetry that delivers exceptional value to our customers.”

Learn more at northpointcabinetry.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Elias Woodwork Launches a New Line of Modern Range Hoods
NewsElias Woodwork Launches a New Line of Modern Range HoodsWoodshop News Editors
Laguna Adds the Revo 10|14 Benchtop Lathe
NewsLaguna Adds the Revo 10|14 Benchtop LatheWoodshop News Editors
Gain Valuable Trade Insights at the World of Wood Convention
NewsGain Valuable Trade Insights at the World of Wood ConventionWoodshop News Editors
Rubio Monocoat USA Unveils Manifesto Video
NewsRubio Monocoat USA Unveils Manifesto VideoWoodshop News Editors
Northtech and AW Machinery Forge New Partnership
NewsNorthtech and AW Machinery Forge New PartnershipWoodshop News Editors
Raw exotic lumber avoids tariffs, still faces hurdles
Wood MarketsRaw exotic lumber avoids tariffs, still faces hurdlesJennifer Hicks

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;