Elias Woodwork Launches a New Line of Modern Range Hoods

Elias Woodwork, a kitchen cabinetry and components manufacturer, announced a new line of Modern Range Hoods available in wood and thermofoil finishes.

“Designed to meet the growing demand for clean-lined, contemporary kitchen aesthetics, this new collection delivers elevated style paired with everyday performance,” the company explained.

“Crafted with a focus on quality and versatility, the line features a selection of sleek silhouettes that complement today’s leading cabinet trends — from warm, natural wood grains to smooth, durable thermofoil surfaces in trending tones. Each hood is engineered for seamless integration, offering designers and homeowners the ability to create cohesive, statement-making kitchen environments.

“Our new Modern Range Hoods are the perfect blend of functional engineering and refined design,” said Trevor Wiebe, the company’s Executive VP of Business Operations. “Whether customers are seeking the tactile warmth of real wood or the consistency and easy-care appeal of thermofoil, this line gives them the freedom to customize their spaces without compromising on style.”