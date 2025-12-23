SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Laguna Adds the Revo 10|14 Benchtop Lathe

Laguna Tools introduces the newest addition to its Revo lathe lineup: the Revo 10|14 Benchtop Lathe in a compact 10″ x 14″ design. “The Revo 10|14 features a robust cast…

Woodshop News Editors

Laguna Tools introduces the newest addition to its Revo lathe lineup: the Revo 10|14 Benchtop Lathe in a compact 10″ x 14″ design.

“The Revo 10|14 features a robust cast iron headstock and tailstock, a projected bearing cone for wider bearing spacing, and a smooth digital speed control system that gives turners precise command over every project,” the company explained.

“With 10″ swing over the bed and 14″ between centers, the 10|14 is ideal for small bowls, spindle work and detailed turnings, all while maintaining the rigidity and vibration-dampening that Revo lathes are known for.”

Learn more at lagunatools.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Elias Woodwork Launches a New Line of Modern Range Hoods
NewsElias Woodwork Launches a New Line of Modern Range HoodsWoodshop News Editors
NorthPoint Earns KCMA Certification for Assembled Cabinets
NewsNorthPoint Earns KCMA Certification for Assembled CabinetsWoodshop News Editors
Gain Valuable Trade Insights at the World of Wood Convention
NewsGain Valuable Trade Insights at the World of Wood ConventionWoodshop News Editors
Rubio Monocoat USA Unveils Manifesto Video
NewsRubio Monocoat USA Unveils Manifesto VideoWoodshop News Editors
Northtech and AW Machinery Forge New Partnership
NewsNorthtech and AW Machinery Forge New PartnershipWoodshop News Editors
Raw exotic lumber avoids tariffs, still faces hurdles
Wood MarketsRaw exotic lumber avoids tariffs, still faces hurdlesJennifer Hicks

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;