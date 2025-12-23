Laguna Adds the Revo 10|14 Benchtop Lathe

Laguna Tools introduces the newest addition to its Revo lathe lineup: the Revo 10|14 Benchtop Lathe in a compact 10″ x 14″ design.

“The Revo 10|14 features a robust cast iron headstock and tailstock, a projected bearing cone for wider bearing spacing, and a smooth digital speed control system that gives turners precise command over every project,” the company explained.

“With 10″ swing over the bed and 14″ between centers, the 10|14 is ideal for small bowls, spindle work and detailed turnings, all while maintaining the rigidity and vibration-dampening that Revo lathes are known for.”