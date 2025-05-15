SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
WIA Presents 2025 Ralph B. Baldwin Award of Excellence to Todd Phalen

The Wood Industry Association (WIA) honored Todd Phalen with the 2025 Ralph B. Baldwin Award of Excellence during the Wood Industry Conference (WIC) in Scottsdale, Ariz. The award was presented…

Woodshop News Staff

The Wood Industry Association (WIA) honored Todd Phalen with the 2025 Ralph B. Baldwin Award of Excellence during the Wood Industry Conference (WIC) in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The award was presented at WIA’s Annual Business Meeting and recognizes individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to the woodworking industry.

Named in honor of longtime industry leader and past WMMA President Ralph B. Baldwin, the award celebrates exemplary service, leadership, and dedication to the wood machinery and manufacturing sector.

“Phalen, Director of Sales at Black Bros. Co. in Mendota, IL, has served the industry for decades,” the WIA said in a statement. “A member of the Wood Machinery Manufacturers of America (WMMA) since before joining its Board of Directors in 2018, he has held several key roles, including Secretary, Treasurer, and Vice President.

“Notably, he played a central role in the successful formation of the Wood Industry Association (WIA), leading efforts to unify the association and driving member engagement.”

Clay Coss, Marketing Manager at Black Bros. Co., nominated Phelan for the award and praised his leadership style. “Todd is an exceptional communicator and listener, respected for his mentorship, industry insight, and selfless commitment to progress,” he said.

