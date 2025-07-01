Woodpeckers Launches Setup Square
Woodpeckers, an Ohio-based tool manufacturer, recently announced its new Setup Square that combines a precision-machined stainless-steel square with features from the company’s popular Paolini Pocket Squares and BigCal Woodworking Calipers.
“The featured stops give end-users parallel scribing on both sides of the square and provide a base to keep the square upright. The caliper arm transforms the square into a very accurate caliper or a setup gauge for machinery settings. The stops and caliper head speed up and tighten up your most common measuring tasks and get out of the way instantly when all you need is a square,” the company states.
The Setup Square is available in both inch and metric and includes two stops, the caliper head and a wall-mountable Rack-It to keep tool readily available.
Learn more at woodpeck.com.