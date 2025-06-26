New EasyPairing Integrated Lighting Mesh Network from Häfele

Häfele introduces its EasyPairing connectivity solution, a new feature that makes setting up lighting systems easier.

With EasyPairing, Häfele’s switches and remotes can quickly and effortlessly be paired with Connect Mesh distributors without needing apps or smartphones. Designed for anyone, regardless of technical expertise, this simple yet powerful feature eliminates complexity in configuring lighting systems, bringing total ease and control to the user, the company said.

“EasyPairing revolutionizes how lighting systems are installed and controlled,” said Jeff O'Sullivan, Director of Marketing for Häfele America Co. “This intuitive feature makes lighting accessible to everyone, whether you’re a cabinet maker, installer or a designer looking for a quick and easy solution. It simplifies the process, eliminates guesswork, and lets users create a customized, functional lighting setup without the hassle.”