SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

New EasyPairing Integrated Lighting Mesh Network from Häfele

Häfele introduces its EasyPairing connectivity solution, a new feature that makes setting up lighting systems easier. With EasyPairing, Häfele’s switches and remotes can quickly and effortlessly be paired with Connect…

Woodshop News Editors

Häfele introduces its EasyPairing connectivity solution, a new feature that makes setting up lighting systems easier.

With EasyPairing, Häfele’s switches and remotes can quickly and effortlessly be paired with Connect Mesh distributors without needing apps or smartphones. Designed for anyone, regardless of technical expertise, this simple yet powerful feature eliminates complexity in configuring lighting systems, bringing total ease and control to the user, the company said.

“EasyPairing revolutionizes how lighting systems are installed and controlled,” said Jeff O'Sullivan, Director of Marketing for Häfele America Co. “This intuitive feature makes lighting accessible to everyone, whether you’re a cabinet maker, installer or a designer looking for a quick and easy solution. It simplifies the process, eliminates guesswork, and lets users create a customized, functional lighting setup without the hassle.”

Learn more at hafele.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Grizzly Launches Four-Sided Planer/Molder
NewsGrizzly Launches Four-Sided Planer/MolderWoodshop News Editors
TaylorCraft Adds New Profiles, Options to 4S Series
NewsTaylorCraft Adds New Profiles, Options to 4S SeriesWoodshop News Editors
Teak
Wood MarketsOutlook on teak is bleakJennifer Hicks
ACSP Names New Board Members
NewsACSP Names New Board MembersWoodshop News Editors
More Storage Solutions from Dura Supreme
NewsMore Storage Solutions from Dura SupremeWoodshop News Editors
New Sliding Crosscut Attachment from Grizzly
NewsNew Sliding Crosscut Attachment from GrizzlyWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;