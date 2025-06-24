New Sliding Crosscut Attachment from Grizzly

Grizzly Industrial introduces an accessory that transforms select Grizzly and SawStop table saws into sliding table saws.

This attachment, model T32737, is easy to install and supports workpieces up to 4' x 8' for accurate crosscutting of large panels and plywood, according to the company.

“Grizzly understands the frustration of cutting large, solid panels and sheet goods on a standard cabinet table saw. Our goal in developing this attachment was to give our customers an affordable way to maximize their saw’s cutting capacity," said Pat Raynor, Product Manager for Grizzly Industrial.