New Jobsite Apparel from Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new gear to its Freeflex, Gridiron and Workskin wookwear collections.

“Developed with feedback from users across the trades and through continuous jobsite research, these new additions deliver solutions that help professionals stay comfortable and productive in any environment,” the company said.

New workwear includes the Freeflex Lightweight Insulated Vest that provides unrestricted movement with shoulder and side body mobility panels. “Engineered with wind- and water-resistant fabric, this three-season solution offers reliable protection against the elements. The relaxed fit with a drop-tail hem provides extra coverage, while zippered hand pockets add secure storage. A brushed fleece-lined collar and pockets enhance warmth, making this vest jobsite ready,” the company said.