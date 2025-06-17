Dates Announced for 2025 NAFCD + NBMDA Convention

Save the date for the 2025 NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention, taking place Nov. 4–6 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. The event brings together over 1,000 distributors, suppliers and service providers from across North America.

"We're incredibly excited for this year's event as we introduce a fresh new format designed to enhance the attendee experience," said Michael Wilbur NAFCD + NBMDA Executive Vice President.

"One of the highlights is the extended time we've dedicated to the exhibit hall — giving everyone more opportunities to connect, explore and engage with our amazing partners and exhibitors. We can't wait to see the energy and innovation this brings."