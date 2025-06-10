SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Chelsea Plank Flooring Joins NWFA/NOFMA Wood Flooring Program

Chelsea Plank Flooring of Chelsea, Mich., is the latest company to earn NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification from the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA).

NWFA/NOFMA certification assures a manufacturer’s wood flooring meets or exceeds industry standards for grade, configuration, moisture content, and average board length. Certified mills must meet rigorous production standards and are inspected a minimum of twice per year to ensure consistent grade compliance is maintained.

“Chelsea Plank Flooring has long demonstrated a deep commitment to craftsmanship and quality,” John Forbes, NWFA’s Director of Manufacturer Services, said in a statement. “Their decision to certify through the NWFA/NOFMA Program reinforces that legacy and highlights the important role domestic manufacturers play in providing reliable, high-performance hardwood flooring in today’s market.”

“Chelsea Plank Flooring is very proud to become an NWFA/NOFMA Certified Wood Flooring manufacturer,” said Megan Anders, the company’s General Manager and Vice President. “Through the years, we have relied heavily on our excellent craftsmanship to propel us forward, and this certification is a testament to our dedication to manufacturing superior quality hardwood flooring each and every day.”

A full list of NWFA/NOFMA certified manufacturers can be found at nwfa.org.

