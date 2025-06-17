Industry Investment Fuels NWB’s Mission to Train Next Gen Woodworkers
The National Woods Board (NWB) announced receiving renewed support from Richelieu North America and the North American Building Material Distribution Association (NBMDA), as well as generous initial funding from the Wood Industry Association.
Richelieu and NBMDA join a growing list of repeat donors including Burke Architectural Wood Products, CCI Media, Concepts in Millwork, and JB Cutting. Additional key supporters are Next Step of West Michigan, Safety Speed Manufacturing, and Timeless Closet & Cabinetry, according to the NWB.
In total, industry partners have contributed over $65,000to the NWB, a not-for-profit dedicated to solving the woodworking industry's workforce challenges. This funding directly supports the NWB's efforts to develop and implement a national, scalable solution for workforce training, education, and job placement. This includes creating industry-approved curriculum aligned with the Woodwork Career Alliance's certification program, ensuring a robust pipeline of skilled workers.
"Sustained investment from industry leaders is the bedrock upon which we build a future for the woodworking workforce," said John LeTorneau, president of the NWB. "Their commitment ensures our training and education meet real-world industry demands, securing a skilled pipeline for generations."