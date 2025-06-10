New U-Shape Drawer Box Maximizes Under Sink Storage

Hardware Resources, a manufacturer of products for the kitchen, bath, and closet industries, has expanded its line of dovetail drawer boxes to include U-Shaped Rollouts and Drawer Boxes designed to maximize under sink storage space in bathroom vanities.

Available in four configurations for 30” or 36” wide vanity-depth sink base cabinets, the U-shaped cutout measures 12” wide by 10” deep, providing ample space for most plumbing configurations.

The standard drawers are designed to provide a three-drawer configuration that is ideal for creating a furniture style vanity look in custom bath cabinetry projects. The rollout drawers can be mounted to the cabinet floor or fixed to a shelf inside the sink base cabinet, the company said.