SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

New U-Shape Drawer Box Maximizes Under Sink Storage

Hardware Resources, a manufacturer of products for the kitchen, bath, and closet industries, has expanded its line of dovetail drawer boxes to include U-Shaped Rollouts and Drawer Boxes designed to…

Woodshop News Editors

Hardware Resources, a manufacturer of products for the kitchen, bath, and closet industries, has expanded its line of dovetail drawer boxes to include U-Shaped Rollouts and Drawer Boxes designed to maximize under sink storage space in bathroom vanities.

Available in four configurations for 30” or 36” wide vanity-depth sink base cabinets, the U-shaped cutout measures 12” wide by 10” deep, providing ample space for most plumbing configurations.

The standard drawers are designed to provide a three-drawer configuration that is ideal for creating a furniture style vanity look in custom bath cabinetry projects. The rollout drawers can be mounted to the cabinet floor or fixed to a shelf inside the sink base cabinet, the company said.

Learn more at hardwareresources.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Iron Bull Introduces Hoppers with Quick-Ship Convenience
NewsIron Bull Introduces Hoppers with Quick-Ship ConvenienceWoodshop News Editors
Chelsea Plank Flooring Joins NWFA/NOFMA Wood Flooring Program
NewsChelsea Plank Flooring Joins NWFA/NOFMA Wood Flooring ProgramWoodshop News Editors
New Compact Blower from Makita
NewsNew Compact Blower from MakitaWoodshop News Editors
Global Shop Solutions Celebrates Anniversary of President & CEO
NewsGlobal Shop Solutions Celebrates Anniversary of President & CEOWoodshop News Editors
E-Z LOK Adds Online CAD Library
NewsE-Z LOK Adds Online CAD LibraryWoodshop News Editors
WCMA Introduces New Board Members
NewsWCMA Introduces New Board MembersWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;