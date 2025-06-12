SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Grass America presents Nova Pro Scala Drawer System

Grass America, a supplier of functional hardware to the cabinet industry, highlights the Nova Pro Scala, a restyled successor to the Nova Pro double-wall drawer system. “The Nova Pro Scala…

Woodshop News Editors

Grass America, a supplier of functional hardware to the cabinet industry, highlights the Nova Pro Scala, a restyled successor to the Nova Pro double-wall drawer system.

"The Nova Pro Scala adds a timeless, futuristic design to the unparalleled quality, stability, running performance, and versatility of the Nova Pro, making it an ideal solution for architects seeking to elevate their projects with sophisticated and reliable hardware,” the company said.

“The modern design of the Nova Pro Scala features crisp lines, right angles, and small radii, all perfectly aligned to create a harmonized and refined impression that resonates with architectural aesthetics. Available in Silver, Stone, and Ice finishes, the satin metallic surfaces integrate seamlessly into high-end, contemporary environments. Designer panels can be fabricated and added to the sides, allowing architects to expand their creative vision and customize the look to suit any project.”

Learn more at grassusa.com.

