Iron Bull Introduces Hoppers with Quick-Ship Convenience

Iron Bull Mfg., a manufacturer of scrap and waste hoppers, maintains a selection of standard sized hoppers for faster delivery.“With capacities from 1/2 to 3 cubic yards, available in standard…

Woodshop News Editors

Iron Bull Mfg., a manufacturer of scrap and waste hoppers, maintains a selection of standard sized hoppers for faster delivery.
“With capacities from 1/2 to 3 cubic yards, available in standard and heavy-duty designs, these hoppers are ideal for scrap wood, metal, and more. Self-dumping and drop bottom design available,” the company explained.

“In addition to the Quick Ship Hoppers in stock, Iron Bull manufactures a wide range of hoppers to suit many scrap-handling needs.”

All Iron Bull Hoppers are built in Marshall, Ind. Learn more at ibullmfg.com.

