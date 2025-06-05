Global Shop Solutions Celebrates Anniversary of President & CEO

Global Shop Solutions, a provider of ERP software for manufacturers worldwide, is celebrating the 35th anniversary of President & CEO Dusty Alexander as a significant milestone in the family company’s growth and success.

“Over the last 35 years, Alexander led the expansion of the software into several geographies including Canada, Latin America and Asia Pacific,” the company said in a statement.

"To support this rapid international growth, he opened offices in Mexico, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Further, he expanded the global headquarters in the Woodlands, Texas by building an onsite R&D Excellence Center and a Customer Training Center. Today, Global Shop Solutions proudly serves customers in over 25 industries in 30 countries, employs more than 320 employees and has offices in seven countries.”

"As President & CEO, Dusty has consistently championed ideas that put our customers first,” added George Thuo, the company’s Director of Cloud Technology. "His leadership led to the launch of our Cloud ERP product, unlocking new opportunities for growth, scalability and long-term success for the businesses we serve. His ability to anticipate market shifts, combined with his relentless focus on listening to customer needs, exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking leadership that drives meaningful change. This has not only shaped our company’s direction but also empowered our customers to thrive. This type of vision is what sets great leaders apart."