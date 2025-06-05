SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Global Shop Solutions Celebrates Anniversary of President & CEO

Global Shop Solutions, a provider of ERP software for manufacturers worldwide, is celebrating the 35th anniversary of President & CEO Dusty Alexander as a significant milestone in the family company’s…

Woodshop News Editors

Global Shop Solutions, a provider of ERP software for manufacturers worldwide, is celebrating the 35th anniversary of President & CEO Dusty Alexander as a significant milestone in the family company’s growth and success.

“Over the last 35 years, Alexander led the expansion of the software into several geographies including Canada, Latin America and Asia Pacific,” the company said in a statement.

"To support this rapid international growth, he opened offices in Mexico, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Further, he expanded the global headquarters in the Woodlands, Texas by building an onsite R&D Excellence Center and a Customer Training Center. Today, Global Shop Solutions proudly serves customers in over 25 industries in 30 countries, employs more than 320 employees and has offices in seven countries.”

"As President & CEO, Dusty has consistently championed ideas that put our customers first,” added George Thuo, the company’s Director of Cloud Technology. "His leadership led to the launch of our Cloud ERP product, unlocking new opportunities for growth, scalability and long-term success for the businesses we serve. His ability to anticipate market shifts, combined with his relentless focus on listening to customer needs, exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking leadership that drives meaningful change. This has not only shaped our company’s direction but also empowered our customers to thrive. This type of vision is what sets great leaders apart."

Learn more at globalshopsolutions.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
New Compact Blower from Makita
NewsNew Compact Blower from MakitaWoodshop News Editors
E-Z LOK Adds Online CAD Library
NewsE-Z LOK Adds Online CAD LibraryWoodshop News Editors
WCMA Introduces New Board Members
NewsWCMA Introduces New Board MembersWoodshop News Editors
Get a Fresh Look with Dura Supreme’s Painted Oak Finishes
NewsGet a Fresh Look with Dura Supreme’s Painted Oak FinishesWoodshop News Editors
New Range Hood Option from Castlewood
NewsNew Range Hood Option from CastlewoodWoodshop News Editors
Renewal to Begin at Wharton Esherick Museum
NewsRenewal to Begin at Wharton Esherick MuseumWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;